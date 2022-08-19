Complaints of apocryphal medicine against the former director of the Central Hospital – El Sol de San Luis

The responsibility for giving apocryphal medicine against cancer in the past state administration undoubtedly falls on the former director of the Central Hospital, but this is an issue that the FGE must investigate.

The governor, Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, spoke about the issue while clarifying that: “it is not my turn to talk about responsibilities, however, the complaints have already been filed with the State Attorney General’s Office and that this instance is the one that defines the situation; we complied with giving the information”.

It is a sensitive issue, he acknowledged, “especially the one in which there is talk of supplying apocryphal medicine to cancer patients, it is what happened in the last administration and that everyone knows.”

The state president recalled that the current government made an effort to rescue the Central Hospital “Dr. Ignacio Morones Prieto”, even in collaboration with the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí, “with my Secretary of Health, Daniel Acosta and all those in charge of medical services”.

He added that the emergency room, the laboratories, are already working, “and we have already started with the third floor, so that before the end of September we can deliver more than 200 beds.”

This is as long as the Central Hospital works with State resources, so that when it is federal it will be in other conditions, with everything ready to be able to expand services and coverage, which is what is proposed today”