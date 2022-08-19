Colin Trevorrow wants a bloody and terrifying Jurassic World movie

The movies of jurassic-park Y Jurassic World they have always had a lot of blood and gore potential, but this aspect has never been exploited to reach a wider audience. Since the first installment directed by Steven Spielberg, however, we have seen how dinosaurs devoured people until they were reduced to nothing. We have seen dismemberments, rivers and waterfalls of blood and sequences of true terror. But no delivery has crossed the thresholds of cinema for over 18 years in the style of A quiet place, for example. Colin Trevorrow, creator of Jurassic Worlddo not agree to make a crossover with fast and furious but I would like to see a more violent movie of Jurassic.

“I know if we did a Quiet Place style, if we did a really scary, potentially very restrained hard R version, I know I’d like to see that movie,” Trevorrow explained. Collider. “If a parent were to take their kids to that movie and horrify them for life, I know that would be a problem. Look, I don’t want to put handcuffs on whoever has a vision for this in the future.“In other words, the filmmaker does not want to traumatize any child who is a fan of dinosaurs and wants to marvel at a story that features these creatures as protagonists.

Colin Trevorrow does not dare to make the film, but it could be filmed

“All I know is that people love dinosaurs, people love dinosaur movies, and I know people love the world that Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton created. that there are dinosaurs and humans in the same place, that science fiction idea, it’s a brilliant idea. From there, I feel like someone else should come to us“. Trevorrow is aware that more can be done, but some filmmaker needs to dare to do so. Will we see a film like this one day?