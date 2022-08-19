CJ Perry apologizes after starring in a recent controversy on Twitter

Social networks are a double-edged sword. Platforms like Twitter can be a good showcase to promote shows or fighters, but they can also be harmful if not used carefully, especially when you choose to post a comment without thinking too much about its content.

This is just what has happened to CJ Perry (Lana), who has recently been involved in a controversy following a comment on Twitter. It all started when Perry responded to an apparently homeless person by stating that he “still has a mobile device to tweet”.

The words of the former WWE superstar generated great discomfort, causing a wave of messages against him, which led her to apologize publicly through a message on her Twitter account.

“Let me clear one thing up about something that is making the rounds about a tweet. Most people don’t know that I was homeless on two different occasions chasing big dreams. I have a lot of empathy for the homeless because I was too. But she was thankful that she had a phone to tweet from.”

Her apology did not seem to please Twitter users, who continued to criticize her. Therefore, Perry decided to publish a second tweet, focusing on her days as a homeless person.

“It’s crazy to talk about being homeless and starting to remember all the places that I’ve slept that I’ve blocked from my memory. We really block trauma from our memory and our brain. I can thank so many people on Twitter for re-triggering my trauma of being homeless.“.

Finally, Perry posted a third, and final message, with a longer apology.

“If I have offended you, I apologize. That was never my intention.

I’m sorry to the people who were offended when I said ‘at least you have a device’. Although it sounds strange, I did it out of love and trying to encourage him not to give up. I understand that my education in Eastern Europe and my motivational speech have not caught on with many of you. As a child and as a teenager my shoes were thrown at me, my ballet teachers beat me because ‘they believed in me’. I apologize if I seemed insensitive and caused more damage. I was really trying to motivate the way I know. I failed and I apologize for it. When people did that to me it always helped, but I see it didn’t help in this situation. And I’m sorry about it“.

It should be noted that all tweets have been deleted by the fighter. Her apologies have not been enough to calm the spirits of Twitter users, who do not believe her words. In any case, Perry is just one more example of the controversies that our comments on social media platforms can raise.

