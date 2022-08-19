Chris Pratt – Biography, Movies, Quotes, Videos

Chris Pratt is an actor known for his roles in the series Everwood and in the saga of Jurassic World Y Avengers: Endgame (2019).

About Chris Pratt

Christopher Michael Pratt was born on June 21, 1979 in Virginia (United States).

Chris Pratt became known in the 2000s in the comedy Parks and Recreation and the series Everwood Y The OC and , after which (and with a quite radical change of image) it appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and its sequel the following year. She has appeared in two of avengers and, of course, we know him for starring in all three of Jurassi World: Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) Y Jurarris World: Dominion (2022).

has starred The Final List (2022)a miniseries of Amazon Prime Video.

As a curiosity, he is married to the writer katherine schwarzenegger,. What does the last name sound like? It’s her daughter, yes.

Chris Pratt Quotes

I know this may come as a shock to most of you, but I have decided to stop acting. I won’t be auditioning anymore, and if they offer me a part in a movie or an ad or something like that, I’ll politely decline. It’s been great, but it’s not for me anymore. Chris Pratt

It’s interesting, I always thought that when I did more melodramatic things like ‘Everwood’, the directors would constantly spin me around and stop me from being funny. Chris Pratt

