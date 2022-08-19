Chris Hemsworth keeps a prosthetic penis in the living room

They say that very strange things happen at celebrity parties, very particular people coincide, with a lot of money and many eccentricities. That’s why, when you’re invited to a star’s mansion and you start to see things, it’s best to watch and shut up, at least until your autobiography is published or until the protagonist himself tells it on a Late Show.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have recounted on numerous occasions where and how they keep Thor’s various hammers at home. However, makeup artist Matthew Mungle had to arrive to reveal that there is another objective proudly exhibited by Hemsworth next to his hammer, a prosthetic penis from him.

It was created for the 2015 movie Vacation, and where Hemsworth had a supporting role. However, getting a penile prosthesis made and (what less) being allowed to take it home is something that always gives funny anecdotes. That’s why Hemsworth keeps it “with pride”, and apparently shows it off.

Mungle, author of this and other fake star genitalia, told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

I mean he was very happy with it because he took it home. The production gave it to him in a box and he put it on the mantelpiece with his Thor hammer. So he has both hammers together.

In case someone wants to dedicate themselves to this beautiful profession, in addition to warning you on our own that it does not (necessarily at least) imply seeing the real genitalia of celebrities, Mugler explained his process to The Guardian:

When I get an email or phone call from a producer or director saying they need a penis, my first questions are: is he circumcised or not, what is the length and girth, how big are the testicles, and how big is the pubic bone? ? hairs? You have to think about those things!

