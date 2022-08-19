Chris Hemsworth joins TikTok

Chris Hemsworth credit: Bang Showbiz

Chris Hemsworth keeps up to date, so he has decided to surprise his followers by opening his own account on the social network of the moment: TikTok.

The 38-year-old ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ star posted his first video on the platform on Saturday, and as of Sunday he had nearly 600,000 followers.

“Sydney fans! Los Angeles fans! Love you guys! #ThorLoveAndThunder opens Wednesday in Australia and Friday in the US. Reserve your tickets now, link in bio. Oh, and hello TikTok.. ….” Hemsworth wrote in the caption, promoting his latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For his first video, the Hollywood star shared moments from last month’s world premiere at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, where he and his co-stars signed autographs, took selfies and greeted fans in attendance.

Hemsworth returns to embody the Norse god of thunder in his fourth solo installment in the MCU, in which he is reunited on screen with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who has assumed the powers of Thor in his latest quest against Gorr the Butcher God. , played by Christian Bale.

Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi also return as Valkyrie and Korg, respectively. In addition, Waititi, 46, works as a screenwriter and returns to the director’s chair after ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, from 2017.

Hemsworth previously joked about the decision to go nude in ‘Thor: Love And Thunder,’ which he said involved a decade of work.

“It was 10 years in the making for that scene, which was really a dream of mine. The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and thought, ‘You know what’s going to sweeten this…’ A decade from now, I’m leaving.” to remove everything,” Hemsworth said.

The Australian actor was also full of praise for the latest sequel after taking up the Marvel superhero’s hammer for the first time in 2011’s “Thor.”

“For over a decade they have shown us that Thor remains worthy. We are grateful to everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey,” he wrote on Instagram last week. “We can’t wait for you to see #ThorLoveAndThunder in theaters on July 8th.”