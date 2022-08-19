Chris Hemsworth has gone camping with his children and these are the images they have left us

Photo credit: @chrishemsworth – Instagram

The marriage of actors Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have formed an incredible family. Their eldest daughter India Rose he is already ten years old and her two twins Tristan and Sasha they have eight. In fact, we could see how much they have grown in his last public appearance for the presentation of his father’s new movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Since they moved to Australia, they are very happy in the natural environment that surrounds them and they carry out many activities to make the most of your time together. In addition, the complicity between the two is seen for miles and more seeing all the jokes that are still being played today (even on their birthdays), which lovebirds!

Both Chris and Elsa share many of their plans on their social networks and make all their fans die of love (well, we include ourselves). If you like to keep abreast of all his departures, you can not miss the camp that Chris has made for his twins Tristan and Sasha. Without a doubt, one of the best plans to enjoy family time.

Can they be more adorable? If we look at the photos, it looks like they had an amazing time and that Chris is enjoying his little ones a lot.

“An epic camping trip with my boys. Surfing, fishing, roasting marshmallows and wrestling kangaroos. Nothing like it!”Chris wrote in the caption of the post he shared on his Instagram profile. Many of her fans wrote comments such as “Making memories ❤️”, “You are too beautiful and adorable 🤧💗” or “Pretty family ❤️”.

Yes, this man has it all… Well, he needs some Spanish classes!