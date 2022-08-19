Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks, charges his parents for sending him to rehab at 17

Chet Hanks is, for many, the black sheep of the Hanks clan. The 31-year-old is the son who has caused the most headaches to the renowned actor throughout his life. The son that the actor had with the singer Rita Wilson has often been surrounded by controversy and has recently made some statements in which he has charged with his parents, who admitted him to a drug and alcohol detoxification center when he was only 17 years. Something that he has now harshly criticized.

The artist, born in 1990, recognizes that time of his life as a hard and dark stage. “I was at the lowest point of my life, completely lost. To the point where hysteria crossed the limits that I knew. They sank me psychologically,” Chet has expressed on his YouTube channel, fourteen years after his internment in the center.

On the other hand, the young man understands his parents’ decision because it was “totally out of control” and defends his love for them despite having lived a childhood full of turbulent moments. “I would not change my situation for anything,” says the actor and singer.

The young man tried to follow in his father’s footsteps in the world of cinema. In fact, he even acted in series like Empire Y Shameless. However, Chet currently owns a YouTube channel that he is fully focused on. In the space created by himself, he confessed the benefits and privileges he had had by being a Hanks, and admitted that they had favored him in certain situations. “I was able to do great things that a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to do, like travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly in private planes… And I feel blessed for that,” he explained through the platform.

However, he recognized that fame has another darker side. “It’s a double-edged sword. My experience was even more complicated because in addition to the fact that fame is already toxic, I wasn’t even famous. I was just the son of someone famous, so I hadn’t even done anything to deserve recognition. that generated was a lot of contempt for me,” he confessed.

The son of the protagonist of titles such as Forrest Gump either Castaway has been in recent months in controversy. First, because of his facet as a rapper. His lyrics left women and the African-American community in a very bad place, something that was highly criticized. In addition, his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker, denounced him for ill-treatment. “He threatened her with a gun on different occasions, threw objects at her and uttered various racist insults,” the complaint said.





The launch campaign for his theme also created a strong controversy White Boy Summersince it did so with marketing that used a gothic typeface similar to those traditionally used by groups with messages about white supremacy, something that many believed to be racist and against the rights of African Americans.

But it is not all. It is also worth remembering the great stir he caused with his anti-vaccine position in the worst moments of the pandemic. The rapper positioned himself against it in a public and forceful way. “I wanted to put it on, but my immune system told me it was better not to. I don’t need anyone to manipulate me (…). There is more evidence that UFOs are real than that this vaccine is healthy,” he expressed at that time. then. Undoubtedly a most controversial character.

