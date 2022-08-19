Celebrities who have shown their humility and have worn cheap clothes

When you have style and a great personality, clothes are the leastand by this we mean that you can wear the most expensive blouse or the cheapest one and you will still wear it in the same way.

The famous know that perfectly, well they know what they have left and how to wear it, in addition to taking advantage of their influence and reach to demonstrate it without the fear of “what they will say”.

Selena Gomez, Katy Perry and even her own Kate Middleton have chosen to wear garments belonging to the fast fashion and therefore, they are cheaper in the market compared to some designer pieces that are well they could buy without effort.

Celebrities who have worn cheap clothes

Here is a list of celebrities who have shown how much they can use designer garments and the most important firms of the world as they can put on cheap clothes that corroborate that It’s not the clothes but the style.

Selena Gomez

During britney spears wedding, Selena Gomez He wore a blue suit the zara store which in its entirety amounted to approximately five thousand pesos (247 dollars). This is not the first time that the singer has opted for cheap clothes from internationally known clothing chains.

✨💖✨💖 Ahhhh Selena Gomez at Britney Spears’s wedding gives me like ten thousand years of life ✨💖✨💖✨💖✨ pic.twitter.com/iiKJgPHQYp – 𝒮𝒶𝓁𝓉 𝒜𝒾𝓇…(Taylor’s version) (@LopezSergio_) June 10, 2022

Katy Perry

Katy Perry attended a charity event organized by Shein when she was pregnant and for the occasion, she used a brand maternity dress with a price of 9.50 dollars, nor 200 Mexican pesos.

Queen Letizia Ortiz

The Queen Letizia Ortiz has been distinguished by using on various occasions dresses of the Spanish brand Zarawhich also tends to repeat.

King’s wool

At the end of 2021, King’s wool caught the attention of the red carpet Variety Awards with a look made up of a Shein brand dress that had a price of 18 dollars, something like 370 Mexican pesos.

LANA DEL REY PICKING UP THE ARTIST OF THE DECADE AWARD WITH A SHEIN DRESS IS THE BEST THING THAT HAS HAPPENED TO ME AJAJAJAJJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA pic.twitter.com/Zbyguf6DEU — carlos (taylor’s version)🍒 (@carlosmaaarques) January 30, 2022

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is one of the most beloved royals and fashionistas of British royalty, for which he has been surprised using on several occasions Zara brand clothing.

Britney Spears

In the year 2020, Britney Spears celebrated LGBTIQ+ pride month with a peculiar video on Instagram in which he wore a PRETTYLITTLETHING brand black lace dress with a price of 44 dollars, approximately 900 Mexican pesos.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens has been characterized by its good sense of fashion, using the best designers but also garments low costto celebrate Earth Day decided to wear a set of GLASSONS brand sweatshirt and shorts that its entirety reached a price of almost 400 Mexican pesos (19.25 dollars).

is that how you are celebrities surprised with style when it comes to dressing in cheap and accessible clothes for its thousands of followers.

