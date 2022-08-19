Cardi B got her face tattooed

Digital Millennium

the rap singer Cardi-B has joined the likes of Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone and many others who They have decided to tattoo their faces.

Although it is not entirely clear what the new addition is, Tattoo artist Robinson De Los Sanots shared a video on August 14 that demonstrates red ink being applied to his cheek. A Cardi fan page has also shared a photo of the rapper and De Los Santos together after the shoot, giving another glimpse of the new work.

There has been some suggestion online that the tattoo could be a tribute to his son, Wave. As Billboard points out, earlier this year Cardi said she was thinking about inking. Wave’s name in your face. “I really want to do it”the rapper tweeted in January.

Cardi has yet to post an image showing the tattoo in full view. Whatever it is, Cardi’s new ink will add to a wide range of art the star has achieved on his body, like a vibrant peacock worn on her hip and colorful floral art on her back.

In February, Cardi B and her husband Offset tattooed each other to commemorate Valentine’s Day, each inscribing their wedding date, 9/20/17. “This tattoo, for us, means loveCardi said during a video of the process.

Speaking of tattoos, Cardi is set to testify in person in a $5 million lawsuit case about the artwork on his 2016 mixtape, ‘Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1’. The plaintiff, Kevin Brophy Jr, has alleged that the rapper photoshopped theHe put his distinctive back tattoo on someone else’s body and used it without their permission for the artwork, which shows a man with his head between Cardi’s legs.

In the 2017 lawsuit Brophy filed, he said his image had been appropriated from “a deceptive, offensive, humiliating and provocatively sexual manner” which has caused him “anguish and humiliation”. Cardi has previously claimed that Brophy’s tattoo art was unknowingly superimposed onto the back of a male model who posed with her for the photo, and has argued that it’s clear the image is not of the same person.

