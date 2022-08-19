Camila Cabello is shown without makeup or filters on TikTok

Despite the filters and appearance that prevail on social networks, some ‘celebrities’ have decided to show themselves at specific times as they are. Recently it was Chiara Ferragni who published a video without filters, just like Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae, who showed her acne-prone skin. Now it was the turn of Camila Hair who has decided to appear on TikTok naturally.

The state of health of the singer is not the best at the moment since, as already announced in a video on social networks, Camila has tested positive for coronavirus. Despite this, Camila Cabello has wanted to entertain herself by sharing with her fans several videos of her on TikTok where she has appeared as she is. The singer has been seen without makeup and disheveled, in addition to not using filters. Specifically, in the last publication that she has shared, we have been able to see her imitating an audio of a scene from ‘Euphoria’ lying in bed and she has titled the publication: “Bored with the coronavirus”.

Her fans have made comments praising the singer such as: “Camila is enough of uploading things that make me fall in love more every day.” But not always that she shows herself to the natural she receives positive comments. The singer has had to face criticism every time she appears in a bikini with phrases like “Camila has gained weight”, but she has always downplayed what people think and has continued to post videos showing her body. Camila, we hope you recover soon and continue to show yourself as you are. We love!