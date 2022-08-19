Buttons are safer than touch screens in cars

Image : VW.

Many car enthusiasts often ask to demonstrate in social networks and in the real world in favor of buttons and completely against touch screens in cars. And although, at times, this feels a bit like old people who don’t want their things changed, the truth is that there are good reasons to to complain about. In fact, It turns out that using buttons for systems like climate control, the stereo, and some driving functions is actually safer than a screen controlling everything in your car.

This revelation, which should not surprise to nobody, comes from the swedish car magazine Vi Bilägarewhich has been researching the usability of buttons and touch screens in modern cars.

To do this, the publication tested the user interfaces on 11 cars different ones currently on the market. Models tested included the BMW iX and the Tesla Model 3 full of screen, the Dacia Sandero with its interface touchscreen and a 17 year old Volvo V70.

During testing, drivers were given various tasks to perform, such as changing radio stations or altering climate controls. In each case, the car was driven at about 105 kilometers per hour and the researchers measured the time and distance traveled by each car while performing the tasks.

Image : Volvo.

The site also emphasized that drivers were not sent to each car blindly; they had time to get to know the car before completing the tests.

So what did the results show?

Well, as expected, the Volvo 17 year old was the easiest car to operate. This button-filled masterpiece toured only 300 meters while completing the task, which was basically 1. 000 meters less than the worst performing car: the MG Marvel R.

in the publication e said that cars like the BMW iX and the Seat Leon, which include a combination of screens and buttons, worked quite well, but both about 900 meters during the task. And a lot can happen if you drive distracted during that distance.

Fortunately, not all new cars were a nightmare to use. of the models m ace new ones included in the experiment, the Dacia Sandero and the Volvo C40 performed better.

both new models they have touch screens, but also allow users to control many functions through physical buttons . The Dacia and Volvo each covered 414 meters and 417 meters, respectively, during the test.

Image : Tesla.

So we’re not saying that this test proves all touchscreens are bad, far from it. The results found that simplified interfaces and options for buttons and screens were the easiest for drivers to use. but have buttons for certain tasks make driving much easier.

However, the site noticed that there is a button that is not good . L The controls that are not backlit were a nightmare for users, with cars like the VW ID.4 and the Seat Leon having dark buttons that were “completely invisible in the night”.