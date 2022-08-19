BTS: Jimin’s solo album is related to Ariana Grande for this reason | PHOTO

A few days ago, a rumor emerged that JiminMember of btsis preparing a solo album and although the news has not yet been confirmed, there is increasing evidence that this material will arrive soon.

In fact, fans of Bangtan Sonyeondan, ARMYbelieve that the new album of Jimin would be related to the singer Ariana Grandeas he was recently seen with a producer who has worked with the singer.

What is the relationship with the singer of “7 rings”’?

Through your account Instagramproducer and rapper Tommy Brown shared a photo where he appears with the member of the bts. In fact, in the image they both come out embracing and very smiling along with two other colleagues.

Although the American artist, Ariana Grandedoes not appear in the photo, the followers of Jimin they believe that there are possibilities of a collaboration. But, if not, at least one excellent album is safe, because Tommy Brown He has also worked with big stars like Justin Bieber Y The Weeknd.

“Today was a great day!” the rapper wrote on his social networks about the photo with Jimin. “”Great times with my brothers. Jimin is amazing,” he added.

(Credits: Instagram/@

tbhits)

What can we expect from Jimin’s solo album?

The American producer nominated for a grammys He has been very close to the fans of btssince he has retweeted different posts where he is tagged talking about the probability that they will work together.

“Just to list the people Tommy Brown has worked with,” wrote one ARMY in Twitter. Meanwhile, the producer shared the publication where artists such as: Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Doja Cat Y Cardi-Bjust to mention a few.

For this reason, ARMY He considers that his idol’s solo album will be a hit, since this producer does an excellent job with each artist he collaborates with.

(Credits: Instagram/@

tbhits)

KEEP READING:

BLACKPINK: Why won’t the K-Pop girl band visit Mexico on their “BORN PINK” tour?

BTS’s Suga was “inspired” by BLACKPINK’s Jennie for this song

BLACKPINK Celebrates Debut Anniversary And Sets Date For 2nd Studio Album “BORN PINK”

PAL