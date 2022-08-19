Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals He Was Paid Less Than Chris Pratt For ‘Jurassic World’

American actress Bryce Dallas Howard claimed that her income from participating in the franchise “Jurassic World“, were considerably less than that of her co-star, Chris Pratt. She questioned information about her salary, published in 2018, by maintaining that the figures were far from reality.

In fact, the winner of a Screen Actors Guild Awards, revealed that for participating in the second installment of the trilogy, “Fallen Kingdom“, received $2 million less than his co-star. “The reports were very interesting because they paid me much less than they said, much less,” he told Insider.

At that time, it was said that Pratt agreed to sign a deal for a $10 million salary, while Bryce agreed to a payout of $8 million. “When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic’, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a huge disadvantage,” he explained to the aforementioned outlet.

Although he did not specify what he earned, Howard highlighted Pratt’s work to negotiate greater salary equality in the rest of the franchise’s products, such as video games, theme parks, collectible figures, among others.

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and every time there was an opportunity to tip the scales on issues that hadn’t been negotiated yet, he would literally tell me, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll do all the negotiating. We’ll get paid. same thing, and you don’t have to think about this,'” Bryce revealed.

Bryce Dallas Howard says goodbye to ‘Jurassic World’

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard said goodbye to the Jurassic Universe in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, the final chapter of the new trilogy of the saga. Colin Trevorrow directed this latest installment in the dinosaur franchise based on the novel by Michael Crichton.

More than 30 years have passed since steven spielberg directed ‘Jurassic Park’, the first film in the already legendary franchise that, to date, has grossed more than 5.1 billion dollars worldwide. Now, the most feared predators on the planet are saying goodbye in a big way.

“Honestly, I’m going to miss working with Chris. We had so much fun. I don’t think we’ve ever had a day that wasn’t amazing working together. I feel so lucky to have worked with Chris on these movies. I’m going to miss a lot.” miss that,” he said. Bryce DallasHoward during an interview granted to the portal culture leisure.

