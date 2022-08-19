Britney Spears’ ex says the singer needs urgent help

The ex-husband of the Princess of Pop, Kevin Federlin, thinks that the singer still needs help. The former dancer spoke during an interview, after so many years, to an English television channel, saying that he only did it to attract attention.

It is not yet known how much contact he maintains britney with their children, then federline He posted and later deleted some videos of the singer scolding boys on a few occasions.

He also stated in the same interview that adolescents have zero contact with her due to her behavior on social networks, since for some time she has published revealing photos, which puts adolescents in an uncomfortable position because they are still studying. the high school.

A close friend of federline told the newspaper The Mirror that Kevin only made the public comments to try to pressure Britney to seek help.

“Kevin gave the interview because he and the boys are upset. He worries that everyone is completely ignoring the fact that Britney is still battling mental illness, which is no secret.”

On the part of Britney Spears it is rumored that she will soon go out to give an interview with Oprah Winfrey in your program The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Sources close to Spears have confirmed them for the magazine. Okay!have assured that «Britney wants the world to know her truth. She is furious with her father and is ready to play along with Kevin. The pressure cooker of the last few months, since the end of her guardianship, infuriated her. Working on her memoir has also triggered a desire to be more direct.”

JGG