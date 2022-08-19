Britney Spears could be preparing an interview with Oprah Winfrey after the controversy with her ex-husband

The controversy does not stop surrounding Britney Spears. The recent statements of her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, about her relationship with their children may have been the trigger for the artist to sit down and talk to Oprah Winfrey in a revealing interview.

Sources close to Spears assure that the presenter of The Oprah Winfrey showone of the most famous talk shows in the United States, has contacted the singer to talk about all the controversial issues that haunt him.

That source has confirmed it to the magazine Okay! and, in addition, he has assured that “Britney wants the world to know her truth. She is furious with her father and is ready to play along with Kevin. The pressure cooker of the last few months, since the end of her guardianship, infuriated her. Working on her memoir has also triggered a desire to be more direct.”

This reaction comes after Federline made a harsh statement against her: “The boys decided that they are not going to see her at the moment. Haven’t seen her in a few months. They decided not to go to her wedding.”

In addition, he has also charged against the singer’s behavior, both with him and with his children. “There were a lot of things that happened that I didn’t feel comfortable with.. They tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, but at the same time, I can tell you that sometimes it hurts to be in that position.”





Those sensations caused Kevin to reach out his hand to his children. “I made sure that they could approach me at any time and discuss anything“, he admitted.