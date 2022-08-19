Britney Spears and Elton John will release a song, but this one has already been leaked

The long-awaited return of Britney Spears to music after the end of her guardianship could be close and would be at the hands of Elton John, however, the subject has already been leaked on the Internet.

The next song is called Hold Me Closer and is a remodel of the British musician’s 1971 song Tiny Dancer.

This song marks Britney’s first musical material in the last six yearsso many fans showed their anger when part of the song was shared on social networks this Thursday night.

Among the comments from fans on social networks, some stand out such as: “Ruining Britney’s first single release as a free woman in 15 years is honestly disrespectfuland “I can’t believe even Britney fans are spreading leaks.”

Other fans were honestly tempted to hear the alleged leak: “I’m so tempted to go find the Hold Me Closer leak, but I want to respect both Britney and EltonI’ve been waiting for this moment for almost six years.”

When will the Britney Spears and Elton John song that leaked online be released?

There is speculation that the release of the song Hold Me Closer was delayed due to last minute changes requested by BritneY.

this friday morning, Spotify He even asked his followers on Twitter to describe with emojis how they felt listening to this song, although the publication was deleted.

Rolling Stone assured that the song, which was expected to be released on August 19, will be released later this year.

The filtering of the song on social networks has already been removed by the person who owns the copyright to the theme.