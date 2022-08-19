Brad Pitt lost his family for 25 thousand dollars and reprehensible attitudes

During a fight Brad Pitt attacked Angelina Jolie, her children and damaged a private jet

Surprising details have come to light of a fight that happened in 2016 between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, during a private jet flight in front of all their childrenwhich was the trigger to end the love relationship of 12 years.

According to the lawsuit filed by Angelina Jolie against her ex-husband, in 2016, and updated this month, Brad Pitt physically assaulted her, caused damage to the jet in which they were traveling from Nice, France to Los Angelesof approximately 25 thousand dollars, he attempted to physically assault one of his sons (Maddox) and insulted the entire family; all this, obviously, when the protagonist of “Troya” was under the influence of alcohol.

Angelina Jolie has expressed her dissatisfaction that the FBI has not advanced in said lawsuiteven though what happened that day seven years ago was really serious.

Jolie remembers that she was resting with her children on the plane when the crew informed her that Brad Pitt, with a glass of wine in handhad spilled the liquid on one of the seats, which, added to some blows that the actor gave to the roof of the aircraft, added 25 thousand dollars in damage.

According to Angelina’s statements, Pitt laughed and walked away to take another drink. And at another point during the “Fury” star spilled beer on Jolie and the blanket she slept under.

In the report, the “Maleficent” star accused her ex-husband of verbal abuse, assuring that Brad Pitt told him that he was ruining his family. And that he compared his children: Maddox, 21; Pax of 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, with “the boy from Columbine” (guilty of a 1999 high school massacre).

For his all this was not serious, Brad Pitt also allegedly hit the roof of the plane multiple times, pushed Jolie and ran toward Maddox as if to attack him, according to the report filed by Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt days after on-air altercationclaiming that, in his attempts to stop him, he injured his elbow and back, even sharing photos of his alleged injuries in the report. The divorce was finalized until 2019.

The “Tomb Raider” star also anonymously sued the FBI last April over its investigation of the incident. While many suspected at the time that she was the plaintiff, Jolie’s identity was not confirmed until earlier this week.

In May 2017, Brad Pitt spoke with GQ about his desire to stop drinking:

“I was drinking too much, it had become a problem.”

The famous actor has practically lost all contact with his ex-wife and children, in fact, the mother of six, has assured that Brad has not responsibly taken care of the pension of children and adolescents.

The constant fights with her ex-husband and the economic disagreements reduced Angelina Jolie’s avalanches to the extent that she suffered from facial paralysis during 2016.

This is how Brad Pitt lost his family: due to anger problems, alcohol and it seems that he did not do much to recover what he “loved” the most.

