Blink and you’ll miss Kendall Jenner’s new tattoo

Kendall Jenner she’s living the life of a cowgirl with her latest tattoo: the cutest little cowgirl boot.

the tattoo artist Kate from The Ghost Kat who styled and inked the model and reality star’s newest addition, shared an image of the minuscule body art, which is cleverly placed on Jenner’s heel where an actual cowboy boot would be.

Kate He also shared a photo of the inspiration, a perfectly worn classic cowboy boot. The tattoo is tiny, but no less intricate; Despite its small size, it’s beautifully detailed and looks like it could literally slip out of your skin. Jenner and fall into the sunset.

Was Kendall Jenner inspired by her recent trip to Wyoming?

The model clearly loved western vibes, as evidenced by a carousel of images she posted on Instagram.

It seems that Jenner and your friend harry hudson went to the rodeo while visiting; in one photo, Jenner wears a tank top “J’adore Cowboys” in a jean miniskirt, and in another, we see a rodeo cowboy hard at work astride his horse.

Jenner doesn’t have many tattoos, but the body art she does have is small and delicate, probably in part because they’re easy to hide for model work.

She has a virtually invisible white dot on her finger, which she pairs with broken heart tattoos of her best friend. haley bieber and a now faded lip tattoo that reads “Meow.”

The cowboy boot makes four, but you’ll have to get out the magnifying glass to see it!

Tiny tattoos continue to be a celebrity favourite. Jenner’s friend Bella Hadid has lots of tiny tattoos, as does bieber.

the little sister of Jenner, Kyliehas the name of his grandmother MJ tattooed in red on his arm in his handwriting as a sentimental reminder of family love.