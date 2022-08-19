Blink and you’ll miss Kendall Jenner’s new tattoo

Kendall Jenner she’s living the life of a cowgirl with her latest tattoo: the cutest little cowgirl boot.

the tattoo artist Kate from The Ghost Kat who styled and inked the model and reality star’s newest addition, shared an image of the minuscule body art, which is cleverly placed on Jenner’s heel where an actual cowboy boot would be.

