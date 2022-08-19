Blackpink release venom with ‘Pink Venom’, the first single from their upcoming album

Blinks: the era Born Pink has officially started. On Thursday night, K-pop superstars Blackpink dropped ‘Pink Venom’, the first single from their upcoming album. Born Pinkwhich comes out on September 16.

The song opens with a vocal chanting the group’s name, before exploding into a rap verse accompanied by a catchy electronic beat with a Middle Eastern percussion and guitar sound—think early Shakira mixed with a dash of from Fifth Harmony’s ‘Worth It’.

“I bring the pain like… This, that pink venom / This, that pink venom” [“Traigo el dolor como… esto es ese veneno rosa /Esto es ese veneno rosa”], sings the group in the choir. “Get ’em, get ’em, get ’em / Straight to your dome like woah, woah, woah” [“Dales, dales, dales /Directo hacia tu domo como wow, wow, wow”].

The video for the song features the group dancing to their trademark manicured choreography against a series of futuristic backgrounds, but each individual singer gets a chance to show off their unique styles in each verse. Jennie and Lisa come together in a particularly memorable segment of the second verse that is reminiscent of ’90s hip-hop videos, while mentioning fashion brand Celine — and even making a sly reference to the pandemic. “Black paint and ammo, got bodies like Rambo / Rest in peace, please light up a candle” [“Pintura negra y munición, maté a muchos como Rambo /Descansa en paz, por favor enciende una vela”]Lisa sings defiantly. “This the life of a vandal, masked up and I’m still in Celine/Designer crimes or it wouldn’t be me, ooh” [“Esta es la vida de un vándalo, enmascarada y sigo en Celine /Crímenes de diseñador o no sería yo, uuh”].

Earlier this year, Blackpink told their fans to look forward to ‘Pink Venom’. In July, the group announced that it was in the “last stages” of recording Born Pink, which is their second studio album. The group also discussed new music in an article for rolling stone in May. “We don’t just receive a finished song,” Jisoo said. “We are involved from the beginning, building the blocks, adding this or that feeling, exchanging feedback, and this process of creation makes me proud of our music.”

“If we just got pre-made songs, it would feel mechanical,” he added. “I feel more love for the process, because we say, ‘How about we add this to the lyrics? How about adding this move into the choreography?’”

The release of the new single comes about a week after the K-pop group announced a world tour in accompaniment to Born Pink. As for the LP, it is the group’s first project since they released album in 2020, which included ‘Ice Cream’ with Selena Gomez and ‘Bet You Wanna’ with Cardi B.