Biden to award Denzel Washington the Presidential Medal of Freedom

The actor is part of the 17 people chosen to receive this recognition. Photo: Europe Press

Actor Denzel Washington, Apple creator Steve Jobs, the late Congressman John McCainthe activist Raul Izaguirresoccer player Megan Rapinoe and gymnast Simone Biles will receive the presidential medal of the Freedomthe highest civilian honor in United States, announced the White House.

They are among the 17 Americans honored by the president Joe Biden for his “outstanding contributions” to the prosperity and the values of state Joinedworld peace or other important projects, according to a statement.

Denzel Washingtonwho twice won the Oscaris known for his roles in ‘Malcolm X’ and ‘Philadelphia’.

He recently starred in ‘The tragedy of Macbeth’, released in 2021, which earned him another nomination to golden statuette.

megan rapinoestar of the women’s team of football of state Joinedis “very committed to the equal pay of gender, racial justice and LGBTQI+ rights,” the note states.

Among the chosen also stands out Simone Billes“the most decorated American gymnast in history” and a “great supporter” of the mental health of athletes and victims of sexual assault, specified the White House. She is one of the victims of Larry Nassara former US women’s gymnastics team doctor convicted of sexually assaulting more than 250 gymnasts, most of them minors.

John McCainpresidential candidate in 2008 and Republican congressman for decades, who died in 2018, will be honored posthumously, as will Steve Jobs.

The former official Gabrielle Giffordsa shooting survivor who has campaigned for strict gun regulation, will also receive this prestigious award, at a time when the government of Biden try to fight against the massacres in the country.

Also on the list is Raul Yzaguirrean activist who for decades chaired the National Council of the Race and was ambassador to Dominican Republic under the former president Barack Obama.