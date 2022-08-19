Beyoncé makes her TikTok debut and Cardi B appears

Let me cut to the chase: Yes, Beyonce has an account TikTokbut no, he hasn’t posted any monologues to an iPhone camera, dance routines or whatever Lizzo does in the app that makes it seem so relatable.

The first Beyonce’s TikTok, instead, it’s a mix of fan reactions to their latest single, “Break My Soul,” and includes a Cardi B cameo The video, which sees fans in vogue, people quitting their jobs, and even a fan using a breast pump, was posted on Wednesday, July 13. On Friday morning it already had 4.6 million views.

“Seeing you all wiggling made me so happy!” she wrote in the caption, signed “Love B.” “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL!”

Naturally, Bey’s hive took to the comments to celebrate: “WELCOME 👑🐝,” wrote the official NFL TikTok account, apparently a loyal subject of Queen Bey.

According to Variety, the complete catalog of Beyonce is now available in the app, which means your favorite accounts can use “Halo,” “Who Run the World,” and “Single Ladies” as backing tracks for…literally anything. The possibilities are endless.

And even more songs are coming soon, when Queen Bey releases her latest album, renaissanceon July 29.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.