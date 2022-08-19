Best-selling celebrity perfumes

The world of perfumery gives for many chapters. Spain is among the 5 European markets that consume the most perfumes and cosmetics. It is also the second world exporter of perfumes behind France and ahead of Germany, even the United States. And it is that the consumption of perfumery in our country does nothing but grow. And although the pandemic disrupted all sectors, the Spanish market is more than consolidated. Niche perfumery, luxury, low cost… Let’s talk about the latter. Especially, the one promoted by celebrity brands such as Ariana Grande, Rihanna or Antonio Banderas, who seeing their search figures, questions what is behind the fortunes of these celebrities: if their work as singers or actors… or their perfumes .

They succumb quickly when the popularity rises and almost at the same time, they launch their brands. One of the latest examples: Aitana and her 1999.

But which are the favourites? What celebrities monopolize all searches on the web with their perfumes? A study revealed by the Hey Discount team has analyzed Google searches, establishing a curious ranking of the most popular fragrances of these celebrities. And if there is a winner that sweeps, that is Ariana Grande.

The 10 most sought-after perfumes of celebrities

Ariana Grande

With more than 4 million annual searches with the keyword “perfume” and more than 89,000 with the word “fragrance”. The most famous, ‘Cloud’, but he has many more, like ‘Ari’ or ‘God is a woman’.

billie eilish

Yes, the child music rebel has also succumbed to perfume mainstream and it seems that they like it: it accumulates more than 1 million annual searches with its fragrance ‘Eilish’, recently launched on the market.

Rihanna

The perfumes of the one from Barbados accumulate more than 800,000 annual searches on Google.

Britney Spears

With almost 700,000 annual searches for its gourmand perfumes.

Antonio Banderas

Surprise: the actor’s perfumes have almost 500,000 annual searches. It is the only masculine perfume of celebrities in the ranking (‘King’). Although he has also jumped on the female bandwagon.

Shakira

With more than 400,000 searches.

Paris Hilton

Hilton fragrances have more than 380,000 annual Google searches.

Nicki Minaj

Its perfumery collections have more than 350,000 searches a year.

Katy Perry

More than 300,000 annual searches.

the most desired

Without a doubt, Ariana Grande takes the palm of gold. More than 4 million annual searches for her perfumes, among which is ‘Cloud’, her great favorite. A gourmand fragrance totally designed for a Z generation that goes crazy with aromas such as creamy vanilla. The bottles usually contain about 50 ml of perfume and the prices are around 20-30 euros.

But beware, because Billie Eilish approaches the pop diva with her fragrance. The first one she launched was in 2021, ‘Eilish’, a warm, sweet perfume with a spicy touch, based on mandarin, blackberry and vanilla.

And Rihanna climbs positions thanks to her beauty brand, Fenty, with which she has launched ‘Fenty Eau de Parfum’, being a bestseller at the time of its launch and achieving almost 1 million searches a year to buy it .

the big names

Now, do they overshadow the big perfume houses? Well, the truth is that no. According to the study, they don’t even come close to the almost 6 million searches that have perfumes like ‘Baccarat Rouge 540’, from Maison Francis Kurkdjian or to the almost 12 million annual searches for the famous ‘Sauvage’, by Dior. That yes, Ariana Grande surpasses the annual searches of a great classic, the Nº5 of chanell, with just over 2 and a half million searches. Other celebrities in searches: ‘Aventus’, from the firm believewith almost 6 million searches, or the flirty ‘Miss Dior’, with almost 4 million.

The star ingredient

What is the ingredient that connects the most desired? Well, according to the data, nothing overshadows lavender. Some of the most popular perfumes, in addition to Cloud, by Ariana Grande or Libre, by Yves Saint Laurent, have her among their ingredients. Other favourites? Well, despite the fact that the fresh smell drives everyone crazy, the aroma of amber or cinnamon seems to be more popular…