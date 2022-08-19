Ben Affleck’s ex-wife will not attend JLo’s second wedding

After saying “I do” in Las Vegas a month ago, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they are going to celebrate their second wedding this weekend that will last three days: on Friday they will have a pre-wedding dinner, on Saturday it will be the ceremony itself and a barbecue will end the party on Sunday. The family and friends of the couple They will accompany them to celebrate their love in Georgia, specifically in some of the actor’s properties. Among the guests is Ben Affleck’s ex-wife and mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner, who has decided not to attend.

As reported by a source to Hollywood Life, The reason you cannot attend is work: “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and will not be attending the wedding celebration.” Although she will not be present, yes “He has been totally supportive of his children being there and is very positive in general about the whole thing, “the source explained, referring to the children he has in common with Ben: Violet, seraphine Y Sam. The ex-wife of the actor wants the happiness of their children and “The fact that they feel welcome and comfortable and have joined JLo and her children is the best thing I could ask for,” the source specified.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images





Jennifer Garner and Ben were married for 13 years and have a good relationship. In fact, she sent a gift to her ex-husband on the occasion of the wedding that took place in Las Vegas. In addition, a second source has informed Hollywood Life that “Jennifer and Jen have become closer, so JLo fully supported the invitation of the mother of her children.” Therefore, despite the problems that the ex-partner had in the past (Ben Affleck blamed Jennifer Garner for her alcohol addiction), they currently get along and Jennifer has wished him all the best for his second wedding with JLo.