Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, summary and trailer

Many will even deny that they do, but there is something I don’t know what about watching a movie on television at the end of the day that cannot be explained. It doesn’t matter if one has been seen a thousand times, it makes you stay rooted to the sofa and swallow movies, commercials and whatever comes your way. Perhaps the reason is nostalgic for the title that will be broadcast, or perhaps laziness for not getting up to locate the remote leaves us looking at the screen; whatever it is, hundreds of people go through the same situation every night. Luckily for everyone, there is always something to watch to pass the time, either on digital platforms or on regular television.

Tonight, La 1 bets on the world of superheroes and broadcasts from 10:40 p.m. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), the second part of the first trilogy of coral metahumans with which DC comics intended to compete with the successful Marvel cinematic universe.

In this new adventure, Batman (Ben Affleck) reappears in fear of the actions that Superman (Henry Cavill) may carry out. Gotham City’s vigilante steps in to put Metropolis’ superhero at bay, while the public debates who really is the hero they need. The man of steel and the mythical bat are plunged into a territorial feud, but things get complicated when a new and dangerous threat quickly emerges, putting the existence of humanity in check.



A film that caused quite a stir before, during and after its premiere; especially because of the amount of criticism and praise it accumulated, two very conflicting views on the work of Zack Snyder, who once again took the reins of this new project with Warner Bros. Many spoke of failure, others of disappointment in waiting much more; while there were those who celebrated its success at the box office (it exceeded its multimillion-dollar budget by up to four times).

A Batman based on the character from Frank Miller’s comics, much more mature, violent and who seemed to be half convincing in the skin of Ben Affleck, but who seems to make a decent counterpoint to the common enemy, Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) .

The film grossed more than $850 billion at the box office.

Gal Gadot completes the cast as Wonder Woman in her first appearance in the DC universe and other regular characters from both worlds, such as Lois Lane (Amy Adams), Martha Kent (Diane Lane), Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons), The Flash ( Ezra Miller) or Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

A film that could certainly have been better, with a more focused script and more elaborate characters, but it is a story that aims to entertain, and it certainly succeeds.