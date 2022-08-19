Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, very much in love waiting for the second wedding party

The overseas summer, more than for the breakup between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, continues to be dominated by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, both for the rapprochement culminating in the wedding that the Bennifers had touched on almost twenty years ago, and for their travels in Europe and America which saw them protagonists in the months of July and August and which will end with a second ceremony celebrating their union. At the moment the couple was spotted, together with their children, in Savannah, Georgia, for a trip in complete relaxation before the official celebrations with friends and family for their wedding, which took place in Las Vegas in July. Tanned and smiling, Lopez visited the Glow Med Spa while Affleck and the children took advantage of the good weather to grab a coffee at the Gallery Espresso.

Lionel Urman / ipa-agency.net

The tour continued shopping in downtown Savannah, near the 87-acre complex owned by Ben Affleck. “They are clearly in love. They seem like a happy and cohesive family “Courtney Victor of Glow Med Spa told People, adding that Jennifer Lopez “is absolutely flawless. It’s amazing how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a shining bride ». The couple, who got married at Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel in July, couldn’t be more close-knit.

L.Urman / Starface / ipa-agency.net

To consolidate the union, the romantic trip to Paris immediately after the “yes” during which Ben Affeck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed embraced and inseparable and, of course, the strengthened relationship of their extended familyenriched by the fourteen year old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David who J. Lo had with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and by the young Violet Anne (16 years old) Seraphina Rose (13) and Samuel Garner (10) that Affleck had with the ex wife Jennifer Garner.