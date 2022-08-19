Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted in Georgia ahead of their wedding weekend

Ads

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. David Fisher / Shutterstock

Get ready to celebrate! Before Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez toasted their recent wedding with a multi-day party, they spent some time with their family.

The newlyweds, who got married earlier this year, were spotted together in Savannah, Georgia on Thursday, August 18, according to photos posted by Page Six. The director of Argo, 49, and the actress of the Second Act, 53, were joined by many of their loved ones including daughter Violet, 16, and her daughter Emme, 14.

The Thursday release of Affleck and the Marry Me star precedes their upcoming wedding and party ceremony, which kicks off on Friday, August 19. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the two had planned to celebrate their wedding with a three-day celebration over the course of the weekend alongside their friends and family.

Almost three months after they got engaged, the Massachusetts native and Lopez got married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas last month.

“We made it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Patient for twenty years “, the singer of” On the Floor “- who shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony – wrote through her newsletter” On the J. Lo “in July, a few hours later which Us confirmed that the couple had obtained a licensed marriage. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Las Vegas, lined up for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world ”.

He added: “So with the best witnesses you can ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our vows in the little chapel and exchanged the rings that we will wear for the rest of the day. our lives. … But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could imagine. One that we dreamed of a long time ago and one that (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and the other) has been made very, very eventually. “

Lopez and Affleck were joined by several of their children on the trip to Las Vegas. (The Tender Bar star has co-parents of daughters Violet and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

The married couple, who had previously been engaged between 2002 and 2004, rekindled their romance in May 2021 following her split from ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

“I am very lucky in my life as I have benefited from second chances and I am aware that other people do not even have first chances. I’ve had a second chance in my career, ”Affleck said of their reunion in a January interview with the WSJ. Magazine. “I got a second chance as a human being. Life is difficult and we always fail and hopefully we learn from those failures. The only thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities provided by that growth is the second chance. I have certainly tried to take advantage of it ”.

