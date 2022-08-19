‘Beast’: Science Tells You If Idris Elba Could Beat A Lion – CINEMABLEND

Is it true that the protagonist of ‘Beast’, Idris Elba, could have beaten the lion using his fists? This is what two scientists said.

Baltasar Kormákur, director of Bestia, revealed that he called Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu (Babel, Birdman) to ask for advice on his new film. Also, the protagonist Idris Elbesaid he saw the reborndirected by Iñárritu in 2015, to be inspired, as he recorded a scene fighting hand-to-hand with a lion. But could he really have beaten him?

Beast is a drama film that follows the story of Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba), who has recently lost his wife and decides to go to South Africa with his daughters, Meredith (Iyana Halley) and Noah (Leah Jeffries). However, what begins as a journey of healing turns into a fearsome struggle for survival when, on a game reserve run by an old family friend, a lion escapes from a group of poachers.

In Baltasar Kormákur’s film, all attempts to kill the lion will be in vain, and finally, Nate has a hand-to-hand confrontation with him. “The actual lion fight was really tough. No lions were used in the making of this movie”Idris Elba said.

The actor, best known for his role on the series The Wire, worked closely with motion picture actors and stuntmen, and to prepare he saw the reborna film for which Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe. “The bear sequence that Leonardo does is very realistic and it’s kind of a benchmark in terms of what we wanted to achieve for the audience, because everyone who saw that was horrified.”

Although they didn’t film with an actual lion, the production did have one on set.



In the lion fight sequence, Nate punches the animal right in the nose. Emma Wallenborck, editor at slatecontacted a couple of investigators to find out if that really could have been a good hit.

“Losing an arm would be a lucky outcome after punching a lion in the face. Likely to anger the lion and result in death“Natalia Borrego, a researcher at the University of Minnesota Lions Research Center, told him. For her part, South African National Parks regional ecologist Nkabeng Maruping-Mzileni said there is no chance of taking down a lion without a gun.

