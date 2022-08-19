barbie the movie is waiting

Barbie, the favorite Mattel doll on the market, returns to the screens but 100% in human and under the wing of Sony Pictures who first-hand decided to acquire the rights to the company to prepare a film that is a reference but the plan did not come out how they have waited for it and finally they were left for Warner Bros Pictures.

First of all, it is worth clarifying that several artists were called for the role but that for various reasons they have not been able to specify the long-awaited character of the children’s field. Some of them who became known are Amy Schumer and then Anne Hathaway who began to recreate it but later abandoned it.

Now there is a new protagonist who has already shown some of the first images linked to the shooting and she is Margot Robbie who at the time has been the figure of Birds of Prey by putting herself in the shoes of Harley Quinn.

What can be known about this new character?

The actress confided to the digital magazine Harper’s Bazaar that her role will instill: “In confidence, curiosity, communication during childhood and empowerment in the various genders of identity by imagining each one either in a position more than princess, prince even President. Although I cannot reveal the plot of Barbie, I am very honored to take on the role and produce a film that will have a huge impact on children and adults alike.”

Barbie Live Action is directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and co-written by her partner Noah Baumbach (Mistress America).

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling learning to skate for their characters

The character of Barbie will go through 3 generational stages, which is why the actresses Issa Rae and Hari Nef will also be in the game, while the heartthrob Ken (played first by Ryan Gosling) will also have two others for the role and they are Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on set

The remaining cast list includes Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben – Adir, Saoirse Ronan, Emerald Fennell, Rhea Perlman, Scott Evans and Connor Swindells.

