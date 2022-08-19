back to work in boots that look like pants

Rihanna is enjoying motherhood away from the spotlight, but some photos have gone viral. Reason? The drastic change of look and the “cat in boots” over the knee boots

archive photo

Printed T-shirt, miniskirt and cuissard like a real “cat in boots”: even after giving birth, the pop star Rihanna continues to amaze with its looks. The singer has abandoned the sexy and glamorous maternity looks that accompanied her during her pregnancy to show off a new style, more urban, relaxed and oversized. In recent months Rihanna has chosen to enjoy motherhood away from the spotlight, but some photos of her taken in New York have gone viral. Reason? The boots-pants very wide, which seem to come out of a fairy tale or a Flemish painting (and are the coolest model for next winter).

Rihanna launches the XXL over-the-knee boots

Singer Rihanna was paparazzi with her partner ASAP Rocky in New York, where she was on business. If the next project is still top secret, the look is already viral: in the photos Rihanna wore an oversized t-shirt with an album cover by RZA and a denim miniskirt by R13 and a vintage python bag by Gucci. Despite the natural changes due to childbirth, Rihanna looked cooler than ever in scarlet lipstick and maxi hoop earrings. But the detail that will be trendy are her shoes: despite the heat of the New York summer, the singer wore maxi boots, high up to the thigh and wide, like those of the famous fairy tale cat. It is a model of the brand Y / Project fresh off the runway: the boots were unveiled during the Spring / Summer 2023 fashion show.

Rihanna’s cuissards are signed Y / Project

Such a particular model is either loved or hated: for sure, however, Rihanna’s choice is not accidental and anticipates something about the next trends. We know that cuissards are among the trendy shoes of winter but the most daring can already show them off in these rainy days of late summer, as long as you keep the casual look and have Rihanna’s nonchalance!