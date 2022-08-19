Back to singleness: Liam Hemsworth just split

When you are famous, one of the most difficult challenges is managing to keep your private life apart from your work and not be exposed all the time, especially when it comes to love relationships, something that the media and Paparazzi are interested above all things. After his failed marriage with the singer Miley Cyrus, the actor Liam Hemsworth he was paired with a low-key Australian model. However, three years after starting their romance, it comes to an end.

Since her divorce from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth He preferred to keep a low profile to escape the harassment of the media that his separation from the media left him. The brother of Chris Hemsworth He took refuge in his native Australia and began a much more discreet sentimental relationship with a young woman named Gabriella Brooks.

