Back to singleness: Liam Hemsworth just split

When you are famous, one of the most difficult challenges is managing to keep your private life apart from your work and not be exposed all the time, especially when it comes to love relationships, something that the media and Paparazzi are interested above all things. After his failed marriage with the singer Miley Cyrus, the actor Liam Hemsworth he was paired with a low-key Australian model. However, three years after starting their romance, it comes to an end.

Since her divorce from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth He preferred to keep a low profile to escape the harassment of the media that his separation from the media left him. The brother of Chris Hemsworth He took refuge in his native Australia and began a much more discreet sentimental relationship with a young woman named Gabriella Brooks.

That romance would have ended this summer, after three years together, and sources close to the couple say that the model and actress, 26, is devastated and heartbroken after their separation. It seems that it was not she who took the initiative at the time of ending this chapter in her sentimental life, despite the fact that the same informants point out that the courtship has been deteriorating because of her busy professional schedules.

Liam Hemsworth with Miley Cyrus.

“Liam did not want to be so tied to someone, and the truth is that the work has not stopped growing for both of them since the worst of the pandemic ended,” revealed an informant to the magazine InTouch. Considering one of the few statements he has made Gabrielle about his love story with the Australian interpreter, it is clear that the breakup will not have sat him well at all.

“My personal relationship is something very important to me, something sacred. And I feel that we are in a professional sector where you have to exhibit too much, so there are things that I prefer to keep to myself. I understand the interest (about the relationship), but in Ultimately, I guess I like having this all to myself. He’s great and so is his family, I feel lucky to meet them.” assured.

Gabriella Brooks.

It was in June of last year, when after her mediatic marriage with Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth officially introduced his girlfriend, the model Gabriella Brooks. The couple made their first official appearance at the star-studded Gold Dinner 2021 event in Australia. The engagement, which supports Sydney Children’s Hospital, was also attended by Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon’s wife Lucciana Barroso.

“Fantastic night to raise funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children’s mental health. Thank you, Monica Saunders-Weinberg, for organizing the evening and all you do for Sydney Children’s Hospital.” wrote the actor on his official Instagram profile

Liam Hemsworth with Gabriella Brooks.

It was in December 2019 when the couple was caught for the first time together, from that moment the speculation that the actor had overcome his failed marriage with Miley were unleashed in several international media.