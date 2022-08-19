Baby pink color: Kris Jenner’s keys to use it and succeed

Last Thursday, August 18, Kendall Jenner launched its new tequila. The his mother, Kris Jenner with a look in pinkher sisters Khloé Y kim kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner and his friends Justin and HaileyBieber, Natalie Halcro Y Olivia Piersonwere present to support the top model and businesswoman at the launch of Eight Reserve by 818, with a party at Malibu’s Soho House.

But it was actually Chris Jenner the one who stole all eyes. The reason? Her monochromatic look in baby pink color

Kris Jenner’s baby pink look

Chris Jenner. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images.

we already know that pink is the color of the season. From the catwalks to the streets, the shade of pink is in the looks of all fashion personalities, such as Chris Jenner who appeared at the event with an outfit in pale pink color

Chris Jenner gave us a lesson in style by wearing a pink wool coat with white buttons over a top and tailored pants of the same color.

the matriarch of the clan kardashian jennercompleted her look with high heels and a Birkin Hermes bag in python in the same pink, as well as earrings borrowed from Kylie Jenner. Thanks to the paparazzi we were able to notice that she wore the same gear that Kylie wore to celebrate her 25th birthday.

How to wear pink elegantly

Being a striking color, but at the same time neutral (in this baby version) the color pink It goes perfect in summer looks, although it also applies to Fall-Winter 2022. Especially when you don’t want to fall into the monotony of beiges, coppers and browns.

In this amazing look, Chris Jenner applied a maximum rule of fashion: If you risk, do it 100%. Instead of opting for a top or just wearing it as an accent on heels, Kris He chose to wear it in a total look. Making it so that somehow or other, all the pink tones fit together and she looked like some sort of sculpture. monochrome.