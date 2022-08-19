At the forefront of fashion?: this is Rihanna’s provocative XXL boots

Rihanna has kept a relatively low profile since welcoming her first child with A$AP Rocky in May of this year, but after a few months away from the media spotlight, the tycoon of Fenty has once again been seen with outfits that could anticipate several of next year’s trends.

Earlier this week, RiRi gave a fashionista master class while visiting the restaurant of Emilio Ballato in the Nolita neighborhood, wearing an authentic little black dress under a white shirt Raf Simons and crystal-embellished satin pumps courtesy of The Attic.

Nevertheless, Are the boots that he wore during another outing to Manhattan on Friday, which they are bound to go viral. Despite the suffocating August temperatures in New York, the billionaire businesswoman also opted to wear a pair of Y/Project boots up to the thighs, a shoe that appeared in various combinations of colors and materials on the catwalk spring/summer 2023 of the French fashion brand currently run by Glen Martens.

In this look, the singer also opted for another trend of the season: musical shirts. I add to the equation a jean miniskirt and a vintage bag from the collection created by Tom Ford for Gucci in 1996 (Getty Images)

“Always we try to invite our customers to enjoy the garments and play with them”, said the creative director to fashion about the many provocative silhouettes of the presentation. And he added: “It’s a bit like gothic cathedrals, a Flemish vibe… like witches.”

The singer combined a flared suede version of the almost pantboots with a mini skirt of Jean of R13a 2003 T-shirt promoting the album RZA from 2003, Birth Of A Princeand of course, a vintage bag

Y/Project is a French fashion brand currently run by Gleen Martens (Getty Images)

The stylist Jahleel Weaver got the pistachio colored anaconda bag from the collection Gucci spring Summer nineteen ninety six of Tom Ford via lab2022, a specialized distributor in the Italian house and YSL. As a last accessory, he opted for a bangle Briony Raymond with the symbols of Pisces and Libratheir respective zodiac signs and those of A$AP.

It is a style that makes it clear that Rihanna is the queen of Y2K aesthetics when wearing this look from street style garments that not everyone would dare to combine. In fact, the pop star born in Barbados is one of the first, if not the first, to bring out this shoe that has already become one of the riskiest bets for the new 2023 season.

Revolutionizing her style and always staying at the forefront but without losing her class, there is no doubt that Rihanna has become a queen of fashion and is one of the most influential people in popular culture of our times. Also, her looks have never been boring or overly conservative, but there’s something about the way she pulls them off that still maintains a very particular subtlety.

