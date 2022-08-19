Ariana Grande showed on TikTok how her iconic cat eyeliner is done

Ariana Grande She is not inexperienced when it comes to makeup. Having performed since she was little, the singer knows how to create a beautiful beat in more ways than one… It’s just, if we ask her to apply her trademark eyeliner in front of all TikTokit can be a lot of pressure on those musical shoulders.

In the last post that was uploaded to the platform, Ariana Grande introduced the video with a British accent, explaining: ‘Ello there team UK. It… Selfridges crew. I have been asked to show my liner technique. And the accent? They also told me that it would be fine if I did it while making this video,’ she revealed. ‘Selfridges would like it to maybe use a British element. So here I am, destroying this accent. So sorry’.

He continues: ‘I don’t know if it’s a good technique -I didn’t promise- but I said I would’, and even invited viewers to show off their own techniques, asking them to ‘make a duet -I think that’s what the kids call it-‘ .

There were a couple of things that Ari wanted to clarify before we started: specifically the absence of her wedding ring: ‘I’m just not wearing my ring, it’s getting clean, I’m not getting a divorce, so before they start, don’t do it,’ she playfully tells viewers (still in that accent). As for getting a straight line, Ariana holds the skin just below the edge of her forehead taut and admits, ‘I know I shouldn’t stretch the skin, I won’t. Just for now…I’m going to improvise and move on’.

More to the point, Ari’s cat tail was flawless. He started applying the liner at the end of the lash and drew it in and across the lash line in one effortless motion. He then reapplied it to thicken it. His trick was to use the edge of the nail to clean up the edges for a more elegant look.

Like the rest of us, she held her breath, hoped for the best and looked very pleased after making the first pass: ‘Damn, I’ve done it! It is perfect. Oh my God,’ she sobbed herself with simulated tears.

Then things unfolded from there. ‘I’m going to go in here a bit,’ she said referring to her water line. She applied the eyeliner just off camera before revealing: ‘Fuck I got it all my contact’.

As to match your other eye with the originalShe seemed a bit nervous. ‘Well, it’s time to do the other side. Wish me luck, poppets’. And while she looked good from where we were, Ari wasn’t super impressed with her work: ‘wow. Different vibes on this side. Hey, buckle up… Yeah, we’re going somewhere else here. This one goes to a different place,’ she said.

His moral? ‘Once it went well.’ Yes, we have been through that.

He ends up asking, ‘please teach me what your technique is to get both sides going in the right direction’, so stay tuned in the comments section, we wait for some answers…

Article originally published by Glamor UK, glamourmagazine.co.uk, adapted by Paola Zamarripa.