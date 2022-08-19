Ariana Grande recreates outfit from If I were 30

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 09.11.2021 16:49:24





If I had 30 either 13 going 30 is one of the most popular movies that hit the big screen in the early 2000s. In it, the actors Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo participated, something that stood out in this production was that they recreated the choreography of Thriller or the iconic dress that Jenna Rink, the main character, used for that moment. Several years after the premiere of the film, Ariana Grande paid tribute to him.

Ariana Grande, who is working as a coach in The voice in its US version, decided to surprise the public and his fans in his first appearance in the live show and for this special occasion, the interpreter of “Thank U, Netx”, chose to wear a dress that is well known to many.

The singer, who this year got married, pike a Versace signature dress that many of us know since it has become iconic after the protagonist of If I had 30, Jenna Rink, will use it. This garment is characterized by being colorful with cut outs very peculiar.

The Versace dress was part of the Spring-Summer collection of the already distant 2003, which has been recreated on different occasions by fans of the film and now it is Ariana Grande who wore her own version.

Ariana Grande decided to complement the outfit with blue heels and some extra long stone earrings. As for makeup, the singer chose to use shadows in pink tones, a black eyeliner and a lipgloss.

The interpreter of “7 rings” shared some photos and videos through her stories on Instagram and another who showed off the singer’s look was the designer Donatella Versace, whom Ariana Grande tagged in the content she shared on the social network.

“My beautiful girl Ariana Grande in Versace SS03 for her first live show of The voice”.

PJG