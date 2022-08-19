Ariana DeBose is the protagonist of this new Amazon Prime Video project

Actress Ariana DeBose, who won the Oscar for best supporting performance at the last edition of the awards, will star in the psychological thriller House of Spoilsproduced by Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Television, the platform reported this Thursday through social networks.

In this film, which will begin shooting in the fall, the Hispanic actress from West Side Story She will play an ambitious new chef who opens her first restaurant with great enthusiasm until the spirit of the previous owner of the premises begins to play tricks on her.

No further details about the plot have yet been revealed.the rest of the cast or the release date of the trailer or the movie.

What is known so far is that Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudywho have already worked together on Blow the Man Downare in charge of directing and writing the script for this film, based on an original idea of ​​their own.

The film’s producers include Jason Blum (Paranormal Activities) Y Lucas Joaquin (May Day)while the executive production will fall to Chris McCumber Y Jeremy Gold.

This new role for DeBose joins the long list of projects in which he has embarked after his stellar participation in the big screen adaptation of the musical West Side Story.

And it is that DeBose’s success at the Oscars 2022 has not gone unnoticed by anyoneafter becoming the first openly queer Afro-Latina to win a Hollywood Academy Award for her performance.

Since playing Anita in the production directed by Steven Spielbergthe actress has also been honored with other of the most relevant international awards in the film industry, such as the BAFTA, the Critics Choice and the SAG Awards, given by the Screen Actors Guild of the United States.

On January 13, DeBose will premiere the adventure film Kraven the Hunter (Sony Pictures) and later will do the same with the action film Argyle (Apple) or the science fiction film “ISS”, among others.

He has also recently participated in the adaptation of the musical The Prom for Netflix and has performed on Broadway as part of the cast of the plays hamilton Y Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.