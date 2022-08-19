Argentine pride: Duo Rings raised the bar and excelled in the semifinal of “America’s Got Talent”

This week, as part of the semifinals of the television program America’s Got Talent, the pair of Duo Rings acrobats, made up of Florencia Aracama (Ciudad Jardín, El Palomar) and Nicolás Busso (Lomas de Zamora), returned to the popular and prestigious stage with a difficult challenge ahead: surprise the jury and the public with a new show after her killer audition. Although the artists did not advance to the final stage of the contest, they achieved significant achievements: they exceeded their own limits and earned the admiration of the demanding jury and the public.

The painting by the Argentine duo was accompanied by screens that reflected the starry sky and set to music by the song “Never Tear Us Apart”, by Bishop Briggs and present in the popular film fifty shades freed. In addition to demonstrating their skills and flying through the rings around the stage, the participants moved over the stage and the stalls and said goodbye 12 meters high, from where Nicolás threw himself.

Unlike the auditions, which were recorded, the semi-final was held live. “This generated a lot of adrenaline and emotions to the surface. Obviously we enjoyed it, but with a lot of nerves, there were cameras all the time and they were timing us”, described Florencia. Then her partner added: “The audience was very energetic, so at first we didn’t listen to the music, luckily I moved just at the time I had to.”

Regarding the preparation of the new number they had a few days, in fact, the day before the presentation they were told changes in the order of the tricks and the music. They trained hard to go live with the most polished act possible, especially considering that they had included new and risky issues in it.

“As for the repercussion of the jury, we did not expect that they would give us so many compliments. Simon Cowell told us that it was an act to win the show, one of his favorites of the night, and he did not repeat it again, because we were watching the program, so we were super happy, ”said Busso.

Aracama then added: “On the red carpet, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum also said that we were their favorite act, so we had high expectations, because we had done a very good act.”

The decision as to who advanced to the show’s finale was left to the American public. Therefore, the Argentine artists knew that it was more difficult for them to be chosen to compete in the last stage of the contest, however, they were among the five most voted numbers.

As a balance of their time at the contest, Florencia and Nicolás valued: “It was great, we got a lot of experience and we met super talented people, we even did a red carpet. Also, we raise our bar a lot, because we push ourselves to do risky things that we’ve never done before, we get out of our comfort zone. So we really enjoyed it and we are super happy!”