Apple TV+ to release Sidney Poitier documentary with exclusive interviews

The platform AppleTV+ world premiere of a documentary about the actor and director Sidney Poitier on September 23, with exclusive interviews with other celebrities from the big screen such as Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Barbra Streisand Y Spike Lee.

titled Sidney Poitierthis production will deal with the trajectory and the importance of the legacy left by the American interpreter of Bahamian origin, they reported this Tuesday from the technology giant’s streaming service in a statement.

Poitier became the first African American in history to be awarded a Oscar for best actor for Lilies of the Field (1963) and in 2002 he received the honorary Oscar awarded annually by the Hollywood Academy.

no way out (1950), The Defiant Ones (1958), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) or To Sir, with Love (1967) swell the list of the most relevant titles in which he participated.





read also

ef







The actor, who died on January 6 in California due to heart failure, was also closely linked to the defense of civil rights, managing to play leading roles in which, for the first time in Hollywood, the African-American population was not seen. stereotyped or racialized.

The figure of Poitier has been praised for decades by personalities from other fields, which is why throughout this Apple TV+ production artists such as the New York singer are also interviewed Lenny Kravitz.

The documentary is produced by the renowned American television presenter Oprah Winfrey beside Derik Murray (I am JFK Jr.) in collaboration with the Poitier family, while the management is carried out by Reginald Hudling (House Party) with the making of Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment.

chronicle scenario

Read more about Apple TV+ projects





EFE/Javier Romualdo in Los Angeles









EFE/Alicia Civita in Miami









Javier Romualdo / EFE



