Anti-aging supplements with which celebrities keep their skin beautiful

Although they are not a substitute for a complete and balanced diet, much less a routine of skin care daily, the anti-aging supplements are that extra that you skin You will appreciate over the years. The reason? As their name suggests, they are pumps loaded with essential nutrients for skin health, whose consumption seeks to increase, complement or supply the intake that the body needs when it lacks them (either due to age, genetics, illness, poor eating habits or lifestyle) to prevent oxidation and aging.

Although they are optional and not at all magical, we have to admit that the supplements they are that perfect ally for enhance the beauty of the skin by nurturing it from within, and the famous are witnesses! More than one has tried its effects, from Khloé Kardashian to Gwyneth Paltrow, and so that you also know what they are and why they leave the complexion beautiful, below we tell you the favorites of the top celebrities.

That Inner Love Dietary Supplement by JLo Beauty

A few months ago when Jennifer Lopez revealed to us his treasured wake up beauty routinein the end we saw that he took nothing more and nothing less than the supplements of your brand as part of your rituals for a beautiful skin. ‘I end up taking one of my supplements which is called That Inner Love, because the skin care it is a work from within; beauty is from the inside out, and that’s spiritual, emotional and mental, but also practical, so I take one, I drink water and that’s my morning routine,’ he said in a reel of Instagram.

So it is a fact, in addition to a religious cleaning system, serums and creams that the celebrity applies, JLo also consumes these capsules that help her have an impact complexion at 53 years old. They contain 12 vitamins at recommended daily levels, as well as essential minerals and olive extract, which promote collagen production, fight signs of aging and protect skin cells.

Approximate price: $1451 MXN Courtesy of the distributor

organic bee pollen

We have to accept that when we think of Victoria Beckham, her elegant and impeccable style immediately comes to mind but also her! radiant skin who at 48 still looks as fresh as a Spice Girl! And it is well known that one of her secrets is the consumption of bee pollen, because in addition to sharing it in Twitter saying: ‘Totally obsessed with this bee pollen! Very good for you!’, when she was interviewed for British Vogue and asked him about his anti-aging secretsshe confirmed that she takes bee pollen. ’22 amino acids, 12 vitamins, 28 minerals. Please don’t write that I’m completely crazy, we don’t want wrinkles,’ she commented in 2014.

There is no doubt that it is a great anti-aging supplement celebrity approved, and according to kitchen experts, it can be consumed with liquids such as milk, juice and even yogurt. Have you tried it?