Another broken protagonist will arrive with the anime I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World — Kudasai

The editorial Kadokawa issued a press release announcing that the light novels written by miku and illustrated by Rein Kuwashima, I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World (Isekai de Cheat Skill wo Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai wo mo Musou Suru: Level Up wa Jinsei wo Kaeta), will have an anime adaptation. The publisher shared a promotional image of the project, but did not reveal production details or a scheduled release date.

miku Y Rein Kuwashima they began publishing the light novels through the imprint fantasy bunko of fujimishobo in December 2018, and the publisher will publish the eleventh volume on August 20 in Japan. In addition, a manga adaptation by the hand of Kazuomi Minatogawa is published in the service Web DenPlay Comic since December 2019.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Synopsis

Yuuya Tenjou has been a bullied child since the past. He lives in his beloved grandfather’s house while he goes to school. As usual, he is severely bullied, and takes a long absence from school to have some time to heal his wounds. During this long time of absence, he takes the opportunity to clean his grandfather’s house and goes to a room he had never been to, where his grandfather kept many different objects that he collected from his travels around the world. world. While he was sorting the objects, he finds a door that is not in a wall between the objects. Out of curiosity he opens this door, what he found on the other side was…

Font: Comic Natalie

(c)美紅・桑島黎音/KADOKAWA/いせれべ製作委員会