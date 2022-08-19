Anne Heche: that talented and brave antistar | An iconic actress who fought against the lesbophobic attacks of Hollywood

There was no role too small that he did not shine Anne Heche (1969-2022), blonde who knew how to play with grace the subtle strings of comedy; also ideally face drama, romance, terror, adventure… An example, seemingly minor: her ambivalent fish-gutting girl in I know what they did last summerslasher film where it makes the teenage protagonists tremble -and the public in general- without appealing to underlining, making us go from cuiqui to compassion in a jiffy… Although we don’t end up trusting that deranged orphan either.

I know what they did last summer

his first job As an actress, it was just finishing high school -with no more preparation than the school plays- in the telenovela another world, where she remained for 4 seasons in a double role (she played twins), but it was in the 90s when her popularity flourished and the plasticity of her talent was confirmed through very different film characters. In this decade we saw her emerge gracefully from a disaster of epic proportions in volcano as a brilliant seismologist dodging lava and trying to save a burning Los Angeles. Also get over a plane crash in the adventure-romantic comedy 6 days / 7 nights, one of his few protagonists, where he puts the body of a city journalist who ends up stranded on a Pacific island with a rustic pilot, Harrison Ford. Obviously, if sparks are sparked against each other, they go to the crush of the formula.

In the archnegra satire lies that kill, his presidential adviser matches Dustin Hoffman and Robert De Niro in cynicism, in a role that had originally been intended for a guy. Also in the 90s, she shines as the wife of the infiltrator Johnny Depp in the mafia drama Donny Branco. and stands out in Psychosis, Gus Van Sant’s frame-by-frame remake of Hitchcock’s classic, in which Anne plays Marion Crane, an iconic character Janet Leigh had made her own. Even so, he left his mark on the thieving girl who, escaping from the police, has the misfortune to stay in the small roadside hotel run by the mummified-mama-baby Norman Bates, and takes that fateful shower… And the examples, because this off-road actress, with an androgynous air and unconventional beauty who died prematurely a few days ago, as a result of a car accident, He rose unstoppably, until he had the courage to publicly display his passionate love for another woman.

Heche spoke openly about the saddest episodes of her past, with a sincerity as overwhelming as moving. For proof, your memoir call me crazy (2003) and the numerous interviews where he recalled a childhood and adolescence marked by violence and abuse. We are not going to go into lurid details, there are already enough tabloid notes that gloated over those episodes, but it should be noted that she never gave up frankness, not even when the exposure made her a cannon fodder for sensationalist tabloids that ridiculed her, tarnishing her unique performance as a performer.

She had already been mistreated enough in the late 1990s, perhaps because Anne did not respond to the rules of Hollywood stardom. It was then that she decided to go public with his romance with Ellen DeGeneres. Decision that he made even knowing the danger that he represented for his career in clear advance, and against Ellen’s own recommendation, who told him that it was not necessary to say it to the four winds. Perhaps it is difficult to understand the scope of his courageous gesture today, but 25 years ago he predicted a rejection by the industry. Heche, with magnificent integrity, disregarded the prudent advice and went to the premiere of volcano on the arm of his girlfriend. And the predictable happened: Fox terminated a millionaire contract and began to reduce job offers while, in parallel, the homophobic attacks of a still hypocritically conservative Hollywood multiplied. The paradox of the matter is that, over time, DeGeneres became the American Sweetheart LGBTQ+ of the United States, and it was until recently, when it was discovered how he mistreated the employees of his program. Instead, Heche never returned to recover the splendor of the past, her career faded.

According to the most attentive and rigorous criticism, what made Anne special was going beyond the obvious, revealing the interiority of characters, thus transcending his minutes on screen. Such is the accurate appreciation of Justin Chang, critic of the L.A. Times who, with a just desire, has strictly focused on his artistic achievements instead of reviewing the contingencies of his private life. Chang says that Anne was an extraordinary actress, with a rare gift that Hollywood could not understand, much less take advantage of. Most of the roles she got -she notes- were below her acting resources, although she took advantage of them without an iota of condescension, giving them an unusual dimension “by dint of his own ironic ingenuity and electrifying energy”.

Among this critic’s favorite works is Reincarnation, a 2004 film about a woman (Nicole Kidman) who meets a 10-year-old boy who claims to be -and provides evidence- her late reincarnated husband. Clara, the character from Heche, she appears briefly, unforgettably, “revealing, with her gaze, her true nature: the heartbroken lover, the dazzling rival, the vengeful yet determined agent of chaos.”

Despite the thinly veiled discrimination, the hard-working Heche never stopped working. In recent years, she had turned to theater and television, obtaining some awards and nominations, while she continued to participate in some films (mostly indies). He leaves different projects finished, among them, the telefilm Girl In Room 13, where a story about sexual trafficking of women is told. It can also be seen in several chapters of the idol, long-awaited HBO drama co-created by The Weeknd and Sam Levinson, the brains behind euphoria. From these lines, we celebrate her for her high quality as an interpreter, and, of course, for opening a path towards the acceptance of diversity that would be affirmed in the XXI, despite the fact that the cost of it would be to tarnish her brilliant career on the rise. .