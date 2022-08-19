Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek and Jessica Alba meet this Sunday at Divinity



'An exceptional gift', 'One day (always the same day)' and 'My sister's husband'



Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek, Pierce Brosnan or Jessica Alba



On Sunday, from 4:00 p.m., enjoy an exceptional Divinity with the best cinema

At Divinity we know how important it is to end the week with a Sunday sofa, movie and blanket plan. And this time we do it triple! Yes, as you read it. This Sunday, starting at 4:00 p.m., enjoy Divinity’s movie evenings hand in hand with your favorite movies. ‘An exceptional gift’, ‘One day (always the same day)’ and ‘My sister’s husband’ They are part of the cinematographic triangle that you cannot miss. With a fantastic cast from the likes of Hollywood’s greatest, this Sunday you cannot miss your appointment with the best cinema starting at 4:00 p.m. We have an exceptional Divinity for you! Are you going to miss it?

Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek and Jessica Alba await you at Divinity

Are you ready for what’s coming this Sunday? In the channel? Mark the date well because missing your appointment with the Divinity movie evenings is something you could not forgive yourself for. From the hand of Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek and Jessica Alba, you will live a splendid Sunday evening that you will not want to stop repeating. Immersed in a sea of ​​doubts, insecurities and stormy relationships, the protagonists of these romantic comedies They will make us vibrate and move us with their respective love stories.

an exciting love trianglea indestructible friendship and the custody fight stormy will meet this Sunday on our thematic channel to delight us all with an outcome that promises to give us goosebumps. After numerous comings and goings, Hathaway, Hayek, and Alba they will be more than prepared to deal with the problems they have been running away from for a long time. Now, turned into strong, free and independent women, they will be able to start a new life full of love without labels.

Three exciting stories you can’t miss

‘An exceptional gift’ tells the story of Frank Adler (Chris Evans), a man who after the sudden death of his sister he must take care of his niece Mary. Both move together to live in a coastal town in Florida and the girl, who is already seven years old, begins to demonstrate her exquisite talent for mathematics. However, the situation becomes complicated when Frank finds himself plunged into a arduous judicial process for the custody of the small, because the grandmother believes that she should go live with her in Massachusetts and take advantage of her gift with numbers. Will she manage to snatch Mary from her arms?

‘An exceptional gift’FilmAffinity

The story of ‘One day (always the same day)’ revolves around Emma and Dexter, two young people who meet on their graduation day university. She, an idealistic working-class girl, and he, a rich young man with the desire to conquer the world, will be plunged for twenty years into an extraordinary friendship that threatens every second to go one step further. However, at last one day they realize that what they had been looking for for years was before thembut it may already be too late.

‘One day (always the same day)’FilmAffinity

‘The husband of my sister’ sets its plot in a brilliant Cambridge University professor whose life changes when he becomes a father. A young American student he met in one of his classes is going to change his life overnight when she unexpectedly turns him into a father. A shocking news that she receives just at the same time that meet oliviaan exuberant and eccentric novelist, sister of the one who very soon will become the mother of his son. Who will come out badly from this love triangle? You can not lose this!

‘The husband of my sister’FilmAffinity

