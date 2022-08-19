Anna Kendrick Has Fun In Paris In A Minidress – Inquisitr





is an Oscar and Tony Award nominated actress who first made a name for herself on the teen series Twilight before moving on to more dramatic roles alongside characters like . Regarded as the cute and sassy friend in many roles, what cannot be denied is her star quality, her comedic timing and her vocal prowess. Anna truly is one of those Hollywood performers who can do it all and as the year has gone on, she has continued to impress the masses with her skill set!

Looking lovely in a little black summer dress, Anna Kendrick is the cute and quirky best friend to that girl next door. vibes, but she clearly knows that when it comes time to show off, she’s on the case! Kendrick is striking a hilarious pose with friends in front of the Eiffel Tower and giving his fans everything they need and then some.

The 37-year-old has been championing red carpet royalty in recent years, and her fans have noted that she’s drastically upped her style game recently, and her 21.8 million Instagram followers have the receipts to prove it. More interesting facts on the way!

She may have first risen to fame playing a friend of Bella Thorne’s on the series. Twilightbut quickly moved on to adult roles, winning an Oscar for doing so in Up in the Air. >, establishing herself as more than just a teen star and a serious contender for heavyweight Oscar roles down the road. But that’s not to say that her co-stars didn’t tease her about starring in the series, with Clooney making some wry comments to her while she was on set!

In footage that went viral at the time, Anna was visiting the White House and had a moment with then-President Obama that made him laugh out loud. No one is sure what he said, but to this day, Kendrick touts it as one of the best moments of his existence. Not bad at all Anna!

She had a hot dog named after her at a Chicago restaurant called Hot Doug’s, taking the title from Britney Spears, Jennifer Garner, and Keira Knightley before her. What a concept and what a life!



