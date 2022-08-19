Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader in no hurry to get married

Actress Anna Kendrick credit:Bang Showbiz

Comedian Bill Hader, known mainly for his hilarious appearances on ‘Saturday Night Live’, and actress Anna Kendrick, star of films like ‘Up in the Air’ and ‘Pitch Perfect’, have enjoyed a solid and discreet sentimental relationship since the end of last year, when the American press realized that between them there was much more than a mere friendship.

Taking into account that they are not up to the task of satisfying the curiosity of public opinion about their hermetic romance, the medium Entertainment Tonight has had to resort to sources from their environment to find out how the relationship has evolved in recent months. The couple, their relatives say, has a very special chemistry and both seem to be made for each other.

However, it is still too early to start speculating on a possible wedding between them, as they say from their closest circle, since the idea of ​​going through the altar sooner rather than later is not something that, at the moment, takes away their sleep.

“Bill and Anna are very much in love and very happy in their relationship. They are making the most of all the time they have together. But they are not in a hurry to get married, they are very happy with the way things are going.” secured an informant in conversation with the aforementioned program.