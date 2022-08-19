Anime scene showing a clear reference to the John Wick movie saga goes viral » Hero Network

One of the most anticipated movies for 2023, is John Wick 4, which is dated to March 24th, currently being one of the most sought-after and popular action franchises, so it is not surprising that we can see references to it in other programs and this time, it has been by an anime that is on air .

Anime Scene Surprises Viewers With John Wick Reference

The anime that has shown the reference of John Wick, has been Lycoris Recoil, which presents us with an action and comedy story starring a group of girls who work as secret agents who have the mission of protecting their city from the dangers that may threaten it.

The scene could be seen in one of his most recent episodes, where Chisato, takes a pretty iconic pose of the character played by Keanu Reeves when he points his gun and many may assume that a posture is not enough to take it as a reference, but at the end of the chapter, the young woman’s room is shown with several blu-ray movies and between them, you can clearly see the image of the contract killer wearing his emblematic suit with a tie.

To finish, we will leave you with both images so that you can draw your own conclusions:

