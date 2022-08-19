Angelina Jolie’s children have already started their film career in this film with Salma Hayek – Metro Ecuador

Angelina Jolie He has a long and successful career in the world of cinema and many fans had wondered if their children would follow in his footsteps.. Recently, it was revealed that the people18 years old, and Maddox21, have already begun their film career working hand in hand with the protagonist of “Maleficent” and actress Salma Hayek.

Jolie is on the set of her new movie Without Blood, in which she works as director, for which she hired her two oldest children to work on the management team as her assistants.





“Without Blood” will be a production based on the homonymous novel by Alessandro Barrico published in 2020 and it is a thriller that focuses on the hard times that were experienced in the war and tells the story of a family that goes through one of the most terrible tragedies and a girl who seeks revenge.

This film will be recorded between Rome and the south of Italy and promises to be an outstanding production that will highlight the career of Angelina Jolie in her role as director alongside actors like Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir.

Jolie confirmed to People magazine that her older children will be part of the production of the filmwhich is why she feels very excited to work with them, since she considers that they make an excellent team.





“We work well together (…) When a film crew is at its best, it feels like one big family, so it felt natural”said the famous.

Angelina Jolie has an outstanding job as a director

Although many of us know her as the face of iconic movie characters, Angelina Jolie not only dazzles in front of the screens with her performance, but also She has an impressive talent as a director and this was confirmed by Salma Hayek, who assured that she is one of the best she has worked with.





“She’s probably the best director I’ve ever worked with, and I’ve worked with some really good ones.” the Mexican said during an interview.

“I’ve always loved her as a director, but I think this could be the best, or one of the best,” he said.