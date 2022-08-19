Angelina Jolie: the voice of the victims of gender violence in the United States

Jolie published a book on vicarious violence in September, Know your rights and claim them: a guide for young people, in order for young people to know their rights, by verifying that the judges do not allow their children to testify against their father in the custody lawsuit filed against Brad Pitt. Because Angelina accused Pitt of child abuse and gender violence.

Angelina Jolie’s voice trembled yesterday at various times during her appearance together with US senators to talk about how victims of gender-based violence have been waiting for years for Congress to deign to give them the help they so richly deserve. “Standing here, standing in the center of power in the nation, I can only think of all those who were made to feel powerless,” he said. “In women who have suffered through this system with little or no support, and who are still bearing the pain of its abuse. In adults young people who have survived abuse and who have come out stronger, not because of the system but in spite of the system. And in the women and children who have died, but who could have been saved.”

After years of fighting, Jolie announced that the United States finally has a Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). The actress has been involved in the negotiations for the VAWA to re-enter into force, a law that came into being in 1994 and that has served to finance aid programs for victims of mistreatment and sexual abuse, in addition to providing them with a way to be rehabilitated. do justice. However, it has always been necessary for Congress to approve a funding line to keep it alive. With the Trump administration, the rule that resurfaced yesterday is no longer in force. Angelina Jolie has managed to get a clause added to finance a technology designed to recognize bruises on different skin types, which is crucial for African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans.

