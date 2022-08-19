Angelina Jolie, in the refugee camps in Yemen: “They also need protection, support and, above all, peace”

Miraval Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling her share of the French vineyard where they were married

Angelina Jolie is possibly one of the most active faces in Hollywood when it comes to humanitarian missions it means. The actress has been intimately linked to various projects with poor countries and in conflict for many years, always trying to help in a committed way, not only giving visibility with her presence, but iactively engaging.

As part of one of these missions, Jolie has visited Yemen in the last hours. Angelina has traveled to the coastal city of Adn, where the internationally recognized government has established her headquarters. The UN has put Big hopes on the actress’s trip, and has announced that he hopes Jolie’s visit will draw attention to the growing humanitarian needs in Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world, ahead of the Annual High-Level Engagement Conference for Yemen on March 16.

In one of his appearances as UNHCR Ambassador, the protagonist of malefic He talked about the situation in the country. “As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine and we call for an immediate end to the conflict and for humanitarian access, I am here in Yemen to support the people who also desperately need peace. The situation here is a of the worst humanitarian crises in the world”. The artist has walked through the refugee camps where they live million yemens, and he recalled that this country has “an economy devastated by war and more than 20 million Yemenis who depend on help humanitarian to survive.

In a post on social networks, the star has also spoken of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, showing solidarity with the thousands of Ukrainians who have already had to leave their country but asking for that the world does not forget other peoples They have been living the same situation for years. “This week, a million people have been forced to flee the horrific war in Ukraine. If we can learn anything from this shocking situation, it is that we cannot be selective about who deserves support and what rights we defend. Everyone deserves the same compassion. The lives of civilian victims of conflict everywhere are of equal value. After seven years of war, The people of Yemen also need protection, support and, above all, peace.”