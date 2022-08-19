Andrew Garfield’s gift that Emma Stone still keeps

Andrew Garfield Y Emma Stone They were one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood between 2012 and 2015. Despite the breakup, the actors, who met while filming “The Amazing Spider-Man”They have a great friendship and they keep the best memories of the courtship and even special gifts that they gave each other.

In an interview with fashion, Stone referred to the best gift he had ever received and gave a very clear hint that it was an object from Garfield and made especially for her. “A handmade rocking chair,” she replied.

