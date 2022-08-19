An algorithm predicts crimes a week in advance

Reality is stranger than fiction almost always. In 2002, Steven Spielberg adapted for the big screen one of Philip K. Dick’s stories, Minority report. The film is set in the year 2054, the date on which police crime units can predict crimes before they happen.

In the film starring Tom Cruise there are 3 psychic beings in charge of giving the arrest warrants. Now, Ishanu Chattopadhyay, director of the ZeD Lab at the University of Chicago (United States), has developed an algorithm very similar to these psychics.

The artificial intelligence uses data from the public records on crimes in the same city of Chicago, updated daily and with a delay of one week.

“These event logs contain information about what happened, what type of crime it was, where it happened, the latitude, longitude and a timestamp,” he explained. ScienceFocus Chattopadhyay. “In Chicago, we also have information on whether there were any arrests when there were interactions with police officers.”

Those involved in the study have recorded all these events, and then digitized the entire city in areas of approximately 300 meters wide. A) Yes, the database is constantly being updated with tens of thousands of new crimes.

In this sense, the algorithm is capable of analyzing these series, their dependence, their limitations and, finally, creating a complex model to predict criminal acts. In such a way, is able to anticipate a crime a week in advance.

“People are concerned that this is being used as a tool to jail people before they commit crimes. That’s not going to happen as they don’t have any capacity to do so,” the professor said.

“It just predicts an event in a particular place. It doesn’t tell you who is going to commit the event or the exact dynamics or mechanics of the events. It can’t be used in the same way as in the movie Minority report“.

As Chattopadhyay has assured, the tool does not have to be purely predictive, but must be used to apply policies where crimes occur regularly and with some pattern. That is, to improve people’s quality of life.

Although there is a big problem: previous algorithms had racist biases. It already happened to the Chicago Police between 2014 and 2016, when using an algorithm that provided a list of possible perpetrators of crimes, based on data from previous arrests.

The result was a list with a large proportion of the black population, a bias produced by police arrests without sufficient evidence and with markedly racist overtones. According to the professor, this model has tried to reduce bias as much as possible.

Despite this, this is not the biggest problem, but current artificial intelligence systems are really complex and, faced with a huge neural network, the algorithms are difficult to control.

For now, we will have to wait to see how this algorithm works in real life to eliminate crimes and if politics is capable of using it to solve the problems of ordinary people in Chicago neighborhoods.